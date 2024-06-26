CHIVIDO2024: Wizkid’s Manager Joins Celebrities To Celebrate Davido, Chioma’s Marriage

Sunday Are, Wizkid’s manager, has congratulated Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, on their wedding.

The seasoned talent manager prayed for the couple’s union and asked God to bless them.

On his Instagram story Tuesday, Are wrote:

“Congratulations to the latest couple in town, Mr & Mrs Adeleke @davido @thechefchi. God bless your home. #Chivido2024.”

A diverse group of Nigerian celebrities attended Davido’s wedding in Lagos on Tuesday.

