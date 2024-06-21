Cholera: Ogun Records One Death, Five Cases

A 62-year-old woman died in Ijebu-Igbo, Ijebu-North Local Government Area, Ogun State, due to a cholera outbreak.

It was gathered that the deceased woman contracted cholera while caring for her infected child, who is currently hospitalised.

The incident was reported to have occurred three days ago.

Confirming the outbreak, Dr. Tomi Coker, the Commissioner for Health, said: “A 62-year-old woman died and five persons were hospitalised. It happened in Ijebu-Igbo in the Ijebu-North local government area of the state.”

Dr. Kunle Ashimi, the state chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, acknowledged the widespread impact of cholera, which has afflicted 30 states across the country, including Ogun, during a news conference on Thursday.

He stated that cases would be treated free of charge at specified facilities and asked the public to take preventive measures against the spread of cholera.

READ MORE: “Musically Burna Boy Is On Another Level But I Prefer Davido” – Super Eagles Maduka Okoye Declares

Ashimi said: “Such patients will be transported to and treated free at the facilities designated for the management of cholera cases across the state.

“We use this opportunity to appeal to our people to imbibe preventive measures for the prevention of the spread of Cholera, including avoiding open defecation, avoiding indiscriminate refuse dumping, washing hands regularly, washing fruits and vegetables well before consuming and treating water before consuming it either by boiling or treating with chemical purifying agents.

“We advocate that where there is no wherewithal to do this, two drops of plain household bleach in 1 litre of water is a good alternative. We also implore schools to monitor food, fruit and snack vendors around the schools to ensure that they practice proper hygiene. As well, schools should reintroduce hand washing stations like was done during the COVID-19 period.”