Cholera Outbreak Caused By Unregistered Tiger Nut Drink — Lagos Govt. Reveals

The Lagos State Government has said that it has traced the current cholera outbreak in the state to an unregistered tiger nut drink.

Kemi Ogunyemi, the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor on Health, stated that officials from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Environment were able to trace the cholera outbreak in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area to a specific brand of unregistered tiger nut drink.

“When we noticed an increase in cases in the Eti-Osa Local Government Area of Lagos specifically, we went there to investigate.

“We carried out a survey and found that the common denominator, which was one of the deadly factors, was a tiger nut drink. People who came to the hospitals all identified that they had drunk tiger nut drinks.

“We couldn’t just take their word for it, so we had to take that drink and test it to see what was in it. We immediately sent people out to look for those selling it, so we could take a sample.

“We found empty bottles with a name on them, but we discovered that it wasn’t even registered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, the regulatory body that ensures the safety of consumables,” she said in a chat with Punch on Friday.

On his part, State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said the cholera incidence rate in the State had risen to 417 suspected cases and 35 confirmed cases, with 24 deaths.

“The cholera situation report as of June 19, 2024, indicated 417 suspected cases, 35 confirmed cases, and 24 recorded deaths.

“Let’s adhere strictly to personal and environmental hygiene. Let’s stay safe #ForAGreaterLagos,” he wrote via Instagram.

He stated that the cases were reported in Agege, Badagry, Ikeja, Mushin, Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Epe, Ikorodu, Ojo, Alimosho, and Eti-Osa.

Other places he mentioned were Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Amuwo-Odofin, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos Island, Shomolu, Apapa, Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos Mainland and Surulere.