Cholera Spreads To 107 LGAs, 1,528 Persons Infected — NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention said the current outbreak of cholera had spread to 107 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country.

Jide Idris, Director General of the NCDC, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, stated that the country had recorded 1,528 suspected cases of cholera and 53 deaths in 31 states.

Idris said that the Lagos State Government would not administer cholera vaccines to stop the disease.

Also, State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said at a press conference in Ikeja that the current outbreak had declined, and there was no justification for cholera vaccination.

He added that the cholera cases in the state had increased to 579 with 29 deaths.

The current cholera outbreak has notably affected Lagos, Bayelsa, Zamfara, Abia, Cross River, Bauchi, Delta, Katsina, Imo, and Nasarawa states.

The primary cause has been linked to the consumption of contaminated water and inadequate sanitation, exacerbated by the onset of the rainy season, which often leads to increased cholera cases due to flooding and compromised water sources.

Giving an update on the outbreak, Idris noted that the Federal Government had activated the National Emergency Operation Centre of Cholera.

He said, “As of June 24, 2024, 1,528 suspected cases and 53 deaths have been recorded across 31 states and 107 LGAs with a case fatality rate of 3.5 per cent since the beginning of the year.

“These fatalities are not just statistics but a significant loss of a loved family member, a spouse, a parent, and often a seasoned healthcare worker and team member.

“This situation is compounded as the rainy season intensifies.”

According to him, experts who conducted the risk assessment conducted last week placed Nigeria at high risk of increased risk of cholera transmission and impact.

“In response to the rapidly increasing cholera cases, a dynamic risk assessment was conducted by subject matter experts on the cholera outbreak situation in Nigeria last week. The subject matter experts were drawn from relevant ministries (health, environment, agriculture, water resources, etc.), departments, agencies, stakeholders, and major partners.

“The outcome of the risk assessment placed the country at high risk of increased risk of cholera transmission and impact. This demands our immediate and coordinated actions and therefore necessitated the activation of the National Cholera Multi-Sectoral Emergency Operations Centre in Nigeria today (Monday).

“It’s a four-level. The lowest is low level, medium level, high level and very high level, and they advised that it’s a high risk, but the response would be at response level two,” he said.