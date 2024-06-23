“Christ Embassy Will Build Bigger Church” – Pastor Oyakhilome Vows After Fire Outbreak At Headquaters

President and founder of LoveWorld Incorporated, popularly known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, has reacted to the fire incident at his church in Oregon Ikeja Lagos.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the main auditorium of the Church’s headquarters was destroyed in a fire outbreak on Sunday morning.

Speaking during Sunday service at the church’s campground in Asese, Ogun State, Oyakhilome said that the church would build a bigger headquarters.

He said: “Nothing happens in the life of a child of God by accident. During the 2001 Ikeja cantonment bombing incident, the building vibrated so much, and we thought it was going to collapse.

“I thought to myself that if it collapsed, I was going to build a bigger, better one. At the end of the day, it didn’t collapse, and we called the engineers to see if there was any need to bring it down and rebuild, but it was still okay.

“Now that this has happened, we will build a bigger, better, and more glorious one, and the devil will lick his wound.”

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) said the inferno has been put under control.

Director of the service Margret Adeseye confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Mrs Adeseye said the fire escalated because the church’s fire service thought they could handle the situation by themselves without recourse to the Lagos fire service.