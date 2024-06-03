Claudia Sheinbaum Makes History As First Female Mexican President



Claudia Sheinbaum, on Sunday, emerged Mexico’s first woman President.

Preliminary official results showed she was elected by a landslide, making history in a country plagued by rampant criminal and gender-based violence.

Crowds of flag-waving supporters sang and danced to mariachi music in Mexico City’s main square celebrating the ruling party candidate’s victory.

The 61-year-old former Mexico City mayor, a scientist by training, won around 58-60 percent of votes, the National Electoral Institute announced after a quick count.

That was more than 30 percentage points ahead of her main opposition rival, Xochitl Galvez and some 50 percentage points ahead of the only man running, Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

In her victory speech to supporters, Sheinbaum said both rivals had conceeded and had called to congratulate her on her victory.

“I will become the first woman president of Mexico.

“We have demonstrated that Mexico is a democratic country with peaceful elections,” she told the crowd.

Sheinbaum has been the leading candidate to win the presidency for more than a year and will succeed President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, founder of the Morena party

In a country with one of the highest rates of murder against women in the world, Sheinbaum’s victory underscores the advances women have made in the political sphere.