Collusion Between Commercial Bus, Private Vehicle Leaves One Dead In Anambra

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State said an accident involving two vehicles at Ukpo junction, along Nteje-Awka Expressway, claimed the life of a female adult on Monday night.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, the corps’ Sector Commander, told reporters in Awka on Tuesday that the crash was most likely caused by wrongful overtaking.

He said that a commercial Toyota bus with registration number NZN116LK collided with a private Toyota Diana with registration number ACA529XA.

“Three male adults and three female adults were involved in the crash. Five of them were Injured while one female adult was killed.

“The injured victims were rushed to Boromi Mission Hospital, Onitsha by FRSC rescue team and one female adult was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“Her corpse was deposited at the morgue,” he said.

According to the sector commander, the vehicles had been towed to the command headquarters.

While condoling with the families of the deceased, he urged drivers to avoid irresponsible driving, particularly at night.

“Watch and ensure the road is clear before overtaking. Drive to save lives on our roads,” he said.