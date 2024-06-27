The National Films and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB), on Wednesday, warned that releasing music videos, skits and films without its classification is an offence.

The NFVCB’s classification system assigns age ratings and content advisories to audiovisual content, aiding families in making informed viewing choices and protecting children from unsuitable material.

Director General of the Board, Shaibu Husseini had earlier announced the extension of the board’s classification requirements to include music videos and skits.

Warning content creators against the distribution of unclassified material via a statement, Husseini said, “It is also an offence to distribute or exhibit any film or video content, musical videos and skits on any platform without recourse to the National Film and Video Censors Board for classification.

“We are collaborating with relevant security agencies to track any individuals and production companies involved to make sure they face the full wrath of the law.”

The Board further condemned the promotion and distribution of same sex content on the internet, noting that it was illegal to publicly exhibit same sex relationships in Nigeria.