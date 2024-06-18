“Cooked Foods In Refrigerator For Three Days Can Cause Death” – NAFDAC Warns

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Administration and Control, Prof Moji Adeyeye, has issued warning to Nigerians over storing of cooked food in the refrigerator for more than three days.

The NAFDAC boss warned that cooked food stored in the refrigerator for days is vulnerable to disease-causing pathogens, key agents of foodborne diseases that can lead to death.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Adeyeye made this known at the commemoration of the 2024 World Food Safety Day with the theme, ‘Food Safety: Prepare for the Unexpected.’

She urged stakeholders in food industry to take deliberate actions to institute a safety culture in their operations to reduce hazards and risks that could compromise food safety.

READ MORE: NAFDAC Warns Traders Against Using Unauthorized Chemicals To Preserve Food

Adeyeye warning was made available to the public in a statement released on Tuesday, by the agency’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola.

The statement partly reads: “She however, urged Nigerians to refrain from storing cooked food in the refrigerator for more than three days, warning that cooked food stored in the refrigerator for days is susceptible to contamination by disease-causing pathogens, key agents of foodborne diseases that can lead to death.”

The NAFDAC boss also appealed to Nigerians to pay attention to food, adding that it is everyone’s business to watch what they consume.

She said: “Let us all stay true to the statements ‘food safety is everyone’s business’ and ‘food safety is a shared responsibility’ as we celebrate this year’s World Food Safety Day. Working together, we will continue to strengthen our food safety system, ensuring its resilience, robustness, and preparedness for the unexpected.

‘’Let’s all play our part in promoting the culture of good hygiene practices in our homes, communities, and food establishments. Together we can ensure a safer and healthier food supply for everyone.”