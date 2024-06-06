Court Orders Forfeiture Of Properties Worth N11.1bn Linked To Ex-CBN Gov., Emefiele

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, granted the Federal Government an order of interim forfeiture of properties valued at N11,140,000,000 linked to former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Recall that in May, Yellim Bogoro, Judge of a Federal High Court in Lagos, also granted EFCC’s prayers on interim forfeiture of $4,719,054, N830,875,611, and other assets linked to Emefiele.

Another Judge, Ayokunle Faji, on May 29, ordered the interim forfeiture of $1,426,175.14 linked to the former CBN Governor.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Judge, Chukwujekwu Aneke, on Wednesday, made the order following a motion filed and argued by Rotimi Oyedepo, the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Oyedepo informed the court that Emefiele was suspected of purchasing prime properties through proxies using proceeds from fraud.

These properties are said to be primarily located in upscale areas of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The anti-graft agency also identified three CBN officials; Obayemi Oluwaseun Teben, Akomolafe Adebayo and Olubunmi Makinde as Emefiele’s accomplices.

They allegedly used their positions to secure retail and special allocations of foreign exchange for various companies in return for kickbacks.

After granting the interim order of forfeiture, Aneke directed the EFCC to publish the order in a newspaper, allowing any interested parties to contest the final forfeiture.

Aneke adjourned the hearing for the motion for final forfeiture to June 21.