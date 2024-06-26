Cubana Chief Priest Forfeits N10m To FG, Campaign Against Naira Abuse

Justice Kehinde Ogundare of the Federal High Court in Lagos, has struck out the charge against popular socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, famously known as Cubana Chief Priest over alleged abuse of Naira.

At the proceedings, Counsel for the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Bilkisu Buhari-Bala, told the court that parties in the charge entered into the out of-court settlement and same was duly signed by both parties.

The defendant’s counsel, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chikaosolu Ojukwu commended the action of the anti-graft agency in having the matter resolved.

He said that the defendant is equally remorseful and promises to turn over a new leaf.

However, Justice Ogundare in his short ruling adopted the terms of settlement and consequently struck out the charge.

The terms of settlement agreement pursuant to Section 14 (2) of the EFCC Establishment Act, 2004, reads:

“The agreement applies only to the findings relating to contraventions of the law contained in the pending charge preferred against the defendant.

“The defendant shall enter into a bond with the EFCC to be of good behaviour and never indulge in any Economic and Financial Crime or related offences.

“The Defendant shall engage in rigorous and intensive sensitisation and/or campaign against the abuse of coins and notes issued under the CBN Act as legal tender.

“The defendant shall bi-monthly post on his various social media handles a minimum of two video clips of his sensitisation/campaign against abuse of naira and sundry offences.

“The Defendant shall pay to the consolidated revenue fund of Federation such sum not below the sum of Ten million naira (N10,000,000:00) only upon the execution of this agreement.”

Recall that EFCC had arraigned Okechukwu on April 17, 2024, on three counts of allegedly spraying and tampering with the Naira notes during a social event at the Eko hotel in Lagos.