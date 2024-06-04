Customs Confirms Killing Of Smuggler In Lagos, Warns Against Illegal Activities

The Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Operations Unit, FOU, Zone A, verified the accidental killing of a smuggler in Lagos State’s Badagry area.

Theophilus Duniya, the Public Relations Officer for FOU Zone A, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Badagry.

According to Duniya, a group of men armed with charms and machetes ambushed the team as they were evacuating smuggled rice.

“They injured a customs officer in the face and a soldier on the leg.

“Our personnel, acting in self-defence, neutralised the leader of the gang to prevent him from inflicting more injuries on them.

“The gang leader was evacuated for immediate medical attention but unfortunately, died on the way to the hospital,” he said.

Daniya asked parents and community leaders to discourage their children from engaging in illicit activities that endanger their own or other residents’ safety.

According to NAN, the incident occurred on Sunday, when a middle-aged smuggler and his gang allegedly attacked customs officers.

The event occurred at around 4 a.m. in Erekiti, a border town in the Badagry district.

Locals told NAN that the late smuggler, Saka Wakilu, led the gang.