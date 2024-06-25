Customs Deputy Comptrollwe Dies During Probe At National Assembly

The Deputy Comptroller, Finance Administration and Technical Service of the Nigerian Customs Service, Essien Etop Andrew, is dead.

The deceased was a guest of the Public Account Committee of the House of Representatives where he appeared for questioning in the ongoing probe of revenue-generating agencies and parastatals of government.

He was said to be reacting to questions from members of the committee when he collapsed.

In a statement signed by the Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, Jr., on Tuesday, said that the officer developed sudden health complications during the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm.

The statement reads: “It is with deep sadness and regret that we confirm the passing of an esteemed official of the Nigeria Customs Service who was at the National Assembly for an engagement with a House Committee.

“During the engagement, which occurred around 1.00 pm on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the official developed sudden health complications.

“Despite the immediate and diligent efforts of first responders and medical personnel at the National Assembly Clinic, he unfortunately passed away.

“The House of Representatives extends its heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased during this difficult time. We recognise the significant contributions he made to the Nigeria Customs Service and to our nation.

“The House of Representatives stands ready to support efforts to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and is cooperating fully with all relevant authorities to ensure all necessary protocols are followed.”