Dapo Abiodun Named Southern Governors’ Forum Chairman



Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has emerged as the Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum.

Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, was also named as the Vice-Chairman of the forum.

On Monday, the Southern Governors met in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital after which Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu, announced the emergence of Abiodun and Soludo.

Sixteen out of the 17 governors that constituted the Southern Governors Forum attended the meeting with only Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, absent at the meeting.

While some governors were physically present at the meeting, some were represented by their deputies.

The governors that attended the meeting included Sanwoolu (Lagos), Abiodun (Ogun), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Alex Otti (Abia), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Bassey Otu (Cross River).

Other Governors in attendance, were Soludo (Anambra), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Duoye Diri (Bayelsa) and Uno Eno (Akwa Ibom).

Also on ground to represent their governors were Deputy Governors, Chinyere Ekomaru (Imo), Monday Onyeme (Delta) and Olayide Adelami (Ondo).

Speaking with journalists at the end of the meeting, Abiodun commended his colleagues, for electing him as Chairman of the forum.

He said, “It is indeed an honour and a humble one at that, that I have been nominated to lead the Southern Governors’ Forum, alongside with Prof. Charles Soludo, the Governor of Anambra State as the Vice Chairman of this forum.

“I first want to thank all the Governors, the 17 Governors for coming to Abeokuta today for this meeting, the first meeting after about three years. It underscores the commitment and the determination to ensure that the Southern States occupy by their pride of place.

“I also want to thank them for this confidence so reposed in myself and Professor Soludo and pledged that we will ensure that this confidence is justified.

“We have discussed a whole ranging number of issues but because of time constraints, myself and Governor Soludo will make available to you pressmen the details of our communique that reflects our aspirations, our determination and the new and repositioned Southern Governors’ Forum.”