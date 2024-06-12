Davido, Chioma Rowland To Wed In Lagos, Singer Confirms

Nigerian artist David Adeleke, often known as Davido, has verified his imminent wedding to his partner, Chioma Rowland.

It was recently reported that the singer and chef Chioma are set to hold their traditional wedding in Lagos on June 25, 2024.

Davido has now confirmed the reports in a viral video posted on Tuesday.

In the video, the singer could be heard saying,

“Guys, you have to come to Nigeria on the 25th [of June] for my wedding.”

This is coming after the pair had a set of twins last year.

They lost their first child, Ifeanyi, in a swimming pool accident at the singer’s Lagos residence in 2022.

