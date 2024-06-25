Davido Disrespected Me But I Have Decided To Free Him – Kemi Olunloyo

Kemi Olunloyo, an investigative journalist, has officially forgiven Afrobeat superstar Davido after detailing how he wronged her over the years.

She took to her Instagram page to express her feelings to her followers by sharing one of Davido and his wife-to-be, Chioma Rowland’s pre-wedding images.

Olunloyo, who previously claimed to have a link with Davido’s family, claimed that many people were unaware of what she shared with the Adelekes.

She revealed that Davido disrespected her in 2018 by calling her insulting names, which remain on the lips of netizens to this day.

Kemi noted that she would no longer report on Davido, as she had pledged during her thirty-year retirement from journalism.

She advised everyone to forget their grudges because she had let go, and no one would be alive in 2124.

Taking to her Instagram page on Monday Kemi Olunloyo wrote,

“Good Morning Nigeria 🇳🇬

Today I DECIDE TO FREE DAVIDO FROM MY OWN HEART

Many of you don’t know anything about the Adelekes and the Olunloyos.

I have seen all the wedding shades online from 30BG to WizkidFC to Eniola and Popsy’s post and even the jokes I posted about Sophia coming to disrupt the priest’s question

Davido disrespected me in 3 tweets October 20th 2018 to 8M for just doing my job. He took a lot from me, my name and my brand. I paid him back by reporting even harder about him. He told his family he wasn’t apologizing because I exposed all his secrets. When his kid was murdered you all bombarded my DM wanting to know what happened after years of #LeaveDavidoalone. I was the only journalist telling you about their marital status and break ups. It is called entertainment news, celebrity gossip and IT IS MY JOB AS A JOURNALIST.

I will no longer report or post about David or anything or anyone pertaining to him as I promised after my 30 yrs retirement from Journalism. The same way Tunde Ednut and Linda Ikeji don’t post about me or Cardi B and the Shade room. News doesn’t work that way. Anyone should be able to post about anything anytime. I genuinely wish David and Chioma, their twins, all his children from other women and their upcoming baby well in their future endeavors as a happy family and will forgive Davido TODAY June 24th 2024 so help me God. To everyone in the Nigerian entertainment industry who intervened from October 20th 2018 (which happens to be the DOB of their late child in 2019) to June 24th 2024, I have let go. Everyone should move on. Nobody will be here in 2124.”

