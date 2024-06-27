Davido Expresses Gratitude To Nigerians For Supporting His Union With Chioma

Nigerian Award-winning Afrobeat singer Davido has written a passionate note to Nigerians following the success of his wedding.

It is no longer news that the superstar singer married his heartthrob, Chioma Rowland, on Tuesday, June 25th.

The artist undoubtedly shut down Lagos and Nigeria as a whole with his highly publicised wedding, which drew high-profile figures and celebrities.

Following the wedding’s success, Davido thanked Nigerians on his Instagram story for making their day memorable.

He continued by declaring that Chioma and he had won over love.

On Thursday, he wrote,

“Thank you all for making our day a magical one! We really appreciate and we love you. LOVE WON”.

