Davido Puts Legal Issues Aside, Invites Pinnick To His Wedding

Davido, a well-known Nigerian Afrobeat singer, appears to have discreetly concluded his legal issue with Amaju Pinnick, the former president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

It should be noted that Pinnick filed a N2.3 billion breach of contract lawsuit against the artist on October 31, 2023, following his failure to show up at the 19th edition of the ‘Warri Again’ event last year.

In a recent development, Davido and his soon-to-be wife, Chioma, paid a personal visit to the former NFF president’s residence, inviting him and his family to their planned wedding on June 25, 2024.

Pinnick’s wife, Julie, shared the trending video on TikTok on Saturday, emphasising the power of love in promoting reconciliation.

She wrote, “David and Chioma came to our house to personally invite my family to their marriage ceremony. I was thrilled to meet Chioma for the first time; she is such a beautiful girl.

“Let love lead. Wishing Davido and Chioma a beautiful future together forever.”

Watch the video here