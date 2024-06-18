“Davido Ripped Me, Instead Of Giving Me Verse; He Used Me To Trend” – Portable Claims

Habeeb Okikiola, also known as Portable, a Nigerian music sensation, has repeatedly dragged award-winning musician David Adeleke, also known as Davido, while claiming that he ripped him and used him to trend on social media.

According to Portable, Davido was meant to feature him when he gave him a dinner invitation in Atlanta, Georgia.

The street-hop singer expressed his disappointment with Davido’s conduct in a video he shared on Instagram Tuesday.

According to him, Davido has been giving him bad advice since he arrived in the United States, including telling him to record with Empire Music when he (Davido) was doing so with Sony Music.

He claimed that he is a’superstar’ and that Davido should have given him $10,000 for the shots.

In his words,

“Davido ripped me, you invited me out for dinner, you posted me, but you didn’t give me a verse, you didn’t give me money, you just used me to trend.

“$10,000 wouldn’t have been bad if you gave me that at least.

“He said I am proud. I boarded a first-class flight to America. He didn’t give me anything, he is just flattering. He is not one of my philanthropists because he didn’t give me money.”

SEE VIDEO: