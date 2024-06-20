Davido Seeks Shared Custody Of Imade, Accuses Sophia Momodu Of Making Unreasonable Demands

Well-known Nigerian artist, David Adeleke, better known by his stage as Davido, has taken his first child’s mother, Sophia Momodu, to court in an attempt to get shared custody of their daughter.

Olaniyi Arije, Okey Barrah, and other attorneys for Davido filed the lawsuit on April 17, 2024, at the Lagos State High Court.

Davido reportedly asked the court for “an order granting him unfettered and unrestricted access to Miss Imade”.

The only respondent named in the lawsuit, LD/1587PMC/2024, is Ms. Sophia Momodu, whereas the applicant is Mr. David Adedeji Adeleke.

Davido stated that he had regularly met his financial commitments for their child’s well-being, including bearing the costs of Imade’s education.

He claimed to have paid all of Imade’s school expenses, as well as the rent for the flat where Sophia Momodu and their daughter live.

According to him, despite his efforts, Sophia has been making unreasonable demands that appear to be intended to irritate and frustrate him.

He said that she declined his offer to provide a magnificent condominium worth N200 million in a gated community on Victoria Island, Lagos, but asked that he continue to pay N5,000,000 per year for a rented facility as his contribution to their daughter’s accommodation.

READ MORE: “Davido Ripped Me, Instead Of Giving Me Verse; He Used Me To Trend” – Portable Claims

Davido said “to ensure that the interest of Imade was well-catered for, I bought a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle for the use of the child and the respondent to meet the transport needs, including transportation of the child to and from school, etc.”

He added that “sometime last year, he received a call from her daughter’s school that Imade had been absent for two weeks, and upon his inquiry from Momodu, “She began to make excuses and complained that the Range Rover SUV was not in a good condition, however, she refused to inform me about that.”

He continued, “Sequel to the information about the said condition of the vehicle, I provided another vehicle, Highlander SUV, and in addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and our daughter.”

“I also made commitments to pay for living expenses, the fees of the nanny to our child, provide medical and health care, insurance, periodic international travel expenses and tickets.”

“Notwithstanding my efforts in the overall interest of my daughter, the respondent has continued to make outlandish and Utopian demands to frustrate me.

“The respondent, among others, is demanding that I should pay the nanny she hired the sum of $800 per month, and that the total sum of $19,600 per annum be paid as a lump sum.”

Davido added that despite his contribution towards ensuring a better life for their daughter, “the respondent has continued to show me unwarranted cruelty, inflicting so much pain on me.”

SEE BELOW: