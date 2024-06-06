D’banj Appreciates Olamide For Writing His Latest Song

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj, has expressed genuine gratitude to his colleague, Olamide, for writing his latest single, “Koko.”

The musician, who recently celebrated 20 years in the music industry, asked his Instagram followers what the term ‘Koko’ has meant to them from 2004 to the present, while also uploading a video of himself and friends dancing to the song.

His recently released single, which is part of his next album, was written by YBNL boss Olamide, to whom he expressed gratitude for blessing him with an incredible song.

On Wednesday, he wrote:

“What does the Koko mean to you Since’04 and right now in 2024? ‘Koko’ from my upcoming album out now! Big shoutout to my brother @olamide Baddo LEE for blessing me with this jam and to the amazing producer @eskeezondbeat 💥 You can call this ‘The new KoKo anthem’! Run it up💥 OooSHeeee”

See some reactions to his post…

Bammy_Bambam said: “As Baddo no dey show face, den think say baba no dey cashout ni… owo buruku wa ni account 😂😂”

Solomon wrote: “Baddo na baba….he does his work silently without making noise on it ✊”

Motele said: “Baddo fit no collect money like that”

SEE VIDEO: