D’banj Confesses Admiration For Portable, Wishes To Emulate His Style

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, also known as D’banj, a Nigerian musician and songwriter, has confessed his feelings for Portable, his junior colleague.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, D’banj, who was a guest on Beat FM, claimed that he has no issue with Portable’s public behavior and hopes to emulate the singer.

However, the great ‘Koko Master’ expressed interest in the ‘Zazoo zeh’ crooner’s method of expressing himself via music, claiming that he used to be like him.

D’banj went on to say that in the past, when he felt something at night, he talked about it in the morning.

He also discussed how social media has advanced the music industry and made operational processes easier.

In his words,

“I wish I can be like Portable because he is doing the way I used to do. Anything that happens in the night, we call Don Jazzy and we are making it in the morning, them dem go dey tell us say make we wait for two to three weeks. Forget that. You know our own time, no social media but seeing the likes of Portable and other new cats doing wonders. That’s why I say I’m a new cat”.

See some reactions to his assertion…

chrisubos said, “Absolute Legend. Mad Energy levels always. Congratulations on 20 years Bro”.

bagzoflife said, “Bad Boy Since 04’”

iam_kingjosh007 said, “Bad boy since 04. Much love always, Bangalee”.

ebuka_landers said, “Bangalee I will not lie to you. Abeg retire from music. Enter movie”.

escobabs said, “There was social media then becos back then it was the era of blackberry fones.”.

Watch the interview below…