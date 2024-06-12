D’banj Shares His Experience With Loving Two Women At Once

Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, better known as D’banj, a Nigerian musician, has disclosed that he has previously dated two women simultaneously.

In a recent interview with The Beat 99.9 FM, Lagos, which was posted on its Instagram page on Tuesday, the ‘Oliver Twist’ hitmaker confessed that he dated two ladies because he was in a dilemma.

He also stated that it would be difficult to find the proper woman if he did not date other women.

He said,

“I have been in love with two women. [Sings ‘I’m in love with 2 women’ by V.I.P] ‘I’m in love with two women, I don’t know which one to pick.’ If you never love two women, how you wan come take know the right one for you?”

The musician also acknowledged that he has previously stalked his ex on social media.

Watch the interview below…