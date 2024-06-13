DELSU Student Fakes Own Kidnap, Demands N50m Ransom From Father

Operatives of the Delta State Police Command have arrested one Nelson Eserada, in the oil-rich southern State for staging his own abduction.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday in Asaba, the Command’s spokesperson, Bright Edafe, disclosed that Eserada was arrested alongside his accomplice, Jerry Lawrence.

According to him, suspect and his accomplice contacted Eserada’s parent and demanded N50 million ransom.

Edafe disclosed that the father of the 400 level student of Banking & Finance Department of the Delta State University (DELSU) Abraka reported the matter to the police in Anraka.

His words: “Following complaints received from the father of one Nelson Eserada at Abraka Division that his son Nelson Eserada was kidnapped and that the kidnappers were demanding a ransom of N50 million in bitcoin.

“The suspect also sent a video of the supposed victim tied and being tortured. The DPO Abraka SP Fabian Ayameh swiftly moved into action and embarked on a technical intelligence-led investigation. On June 10, 2024, one Jerry Lawrence of Jeddo Community Warri was arrested in connection with the crime”

The spokesman furthered that Eserada’s father had already paid N5.2 million ransom through a Bitcoin account.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect conspired with the said Nelson Eserada, a 400 Level Student of Banking & Finance Department of the Delta State University Abraka, and that the father had already paid the sum of N5.2 million ransom through a Bitcoin account belonging to the principal suspect Jerry Lawrence.”

Edafe said the suspects are in custody with investigation ongoing.