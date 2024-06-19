Delta Police Apprehend Two Suspects During Robbery Operation In Aladja

Two robbery suspects have been detained by the Delta State Police Command in Aladja Community, Udu Local Government Area.

SP Bright Edafe, the command’s public relations officer, made the announcement on Tuesday in Warri.

According to Edafe, the alleged hoodlums were apprehended by Aladja police officers stationed outside.

He said that some suspected armed robbers were conducting a robbery operation in the Aladja neighbourhood when the police received a distress call.

“The District Officer alongside members of the community mobilised to the scene where the suspects were arrested at Igwere Quarters, Aladja.

“One locally-made gun, cartridges, knife and a suspected stolen phone were recovered from them,” he said.

Edafe stated that the suspects are currently in police custody and that the investigation into the case is underway.