Delta Police Arrest Armed Robbers, Recover Firearms In Separate Operations

The Delta State Police Command has arrested some armed robbers suspected to have been terrorising numerous regions in the state.

The Command also revealed that in separate operations during the week, it had recovered various firearms used by the suspects in their unlawful actions.

The arrest and recovery were announced in a statement released by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, obtained by Punch on Friday.

READ MORE: Joseph Aloba Interrogated By Police Following Petition By Oba Saheed Elegushi

According to the PPRO, on Wednesday, the Command’s Special Squad attacked their camp in Sapele, acting on credible intelligence regarding suspected miscreants who had terrorised the communities of Ughelli, Warri, and Sapele, arresting the suspects and recovering rifles and ammunition.

The statement further read, “The team led by ASP Julius Robinson stormed Sapele town on the said date and effected the arrest of one Blessing Atima aged 23 (the gang leader), Destiny Okpako, 19, and Wisdom Akpohiro, 20.

“The following exhibits were recovered from them; one Beretta pistol, one locally cut-to-size gun, three cutlasses, phones and ATM cards belonging to victims. Some of their victims have identified the suspects and their valuables recovered from them.

“On 3/05/2024, RRS Operatives, while acting on credible information that some suspected robbers were sighted in an uncompleted building along Issele-Asagba Express Way. The operatives stormed the uncompleted building and arrested one Usman Bello, 40, and one locally made fabricated Beretta Pistol recovered from him. The suspect who pretended to be a mentally unstable person is in custody

“On 04/06/2024, the Area Commander, Asaba, acting on intelligence report on the activities of some suspects who come from across the Niger to Asaba at night, break into and loot the shops of their targeted victims, the Area commander immediately deployed undercover operatives who embarked on a discreet operation which eventually paid off when the duo of one Ameachi Micheal, 42, and Ogochukwu Ogbode, 38.”

According to the statement, the apprehended individuals are in custody and the investigation is still proceeding.