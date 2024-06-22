Former Nigerian international player Ogenyi Onazi has urged the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Federal Road Safety Corps to intervene in the aftermath of a sad accident that killed his sister-in-law and left his brother critically injured.

According to a post on Onazi’s Instagram on Friday, the incident occurred on Tuesday about 4 p.m., as Onazi’s elder brother was driving with his wife to meet an acquaintance.

Their journey was cut short when a fertiliser truck lost control and collided with more than ten other vehicles.

He said his brother’s wife died on the spot while his brother managed to survive with several dislocated joints and has been arranged for surgery.

He wrote: “This is a message to the federal government of Nigeria.. and the federal @frscnigeria.

“On Tuesday 18th, at about 4pm my elder brother @onazithmps was driving with his wife to visit someone.”

“On the traffic then came this truck loaded with fertilizer without control to crash more than 10 cars killed my brothers wife instantly. My brother managed to survival with several dislocated joint arranged for surgery, with other people dead.”

He lamented that it was discovered after interrogation that the driver does not have a proper driving license and he was driving the truck to destroy lives.

“My point is this, the driver ran away after some calls the police managed to pick him up. After interrogation I get to know that the driver does not have proper driving license and he was handed this kind of truck to destroy life’s..”

“Driving in Nigeria you will know that a lot of people driving on the road don’t have proper driving knowledge. Lately trucks and tank driver have been killing a lot of people because of reckless driving.”

“I am really sad and confused.. Ann Onazi rest well.”

