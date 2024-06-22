Delta Police Nab Cultist With Locally Made Gun, Live Cartridges

The Delta State Police Command’s Special Anti-Cult Unit (SACU) has arrested Christian Bugwa, a twenty-eight-year-old suspected cultist.

The police also found one locally built single barrel gun and one live cartridge on the suspect, according to reports.

The culprit was apprehended at Nsukwa Community in Delta State on June 17, 2024, at 2100hrs.

In a statement sent to Daily Post in Warri on Friday, Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the “Suspect stated that he is a member of Supreme Eiye Confraternity.”

According to him, “Effort to arrest his other gang members is ongoing.”