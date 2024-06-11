Democracy Day: “Check Your Govt, Nigerians Are Angry” – PDP Tells Tinubu

The People Democratic Party, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the state of the nation, adding that Nigerians are angry.

PDP noted that the rulling All Progressives Congress has taken the country back to level one, emphasizing on the ned to check the President Tinubu’s led government.

The opposition party lamented on how APC has been violating rule of law since 2015.

In a statement released to the public on Tuesday, by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, charged Nigerians to use the occasion of this year’s Democracy Day to speak against the anti-democratic government of the APC.

The statement partly reads: “It is distressing that our nation is observing the Democracy Day under a system that relishes in brazen violation of the Constitution, election rigging, stifling and manipulation of opposition, muzzling of dissenting voices; undermining the judicial system and other democracy institutions in desperation to turn Nigeria into a one-Party State.

“More disquieting is that all the progress and gains made by successive PDP administrations in entrenching democratic practice in Nigeria have been reversed by the APC administrations.”

The opposition party also condemned the recent opening of the N21 billion luxury mansion built for Vice President Kashim Shettima by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The statement added: “The recent opening of the N21 billion luxury mansion for Vice President Ibrahim Shettima by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a country of collapsing infrastructure; with over 40% unemployment rate; where millions of citizens are literally starving; and where our schools and hospitals lack the basic operation equipment and tools is only a glimpse into the insensitivity, arrogance, impunity and reckless misdirection of resources that pervade the APC administrations.

“The PDP again reminds President Tinubu that there is destitution in the land and that the reaction of a hungry people is better imagined. Mr. President should, in keeping with democratic tenets, listen to Nigerians and review policies that are suffocating life in the country.”