Democracy Day: “I Understand The Economic Difficulties We Face, I’ll Always Listen To You” – Tinubu Assures Nigerians

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reinstated his commitment to listen to Nigerians amid economic hardship facing the nation.

Tinubu made this known on Wednesday, during his nationwide broadcast in celebration of Democracy Day.

The President appealed to Nigerians over decades of economic struggles, adding that Nigeria’s economy was built on unbalanced foundation.

He said: “I understand the economic difficulties we face as a nation.

“Our economy has been in desperate need of reform for decades. It has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

Tinubu revealed that the economic policies his administration made is intended to create a robust future growth.

He added: “The reforms we have initiated are intended to create a stronger, better foundation for future growth.

“There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.

“As we continue to reform the economy, I shall always listen to the people and will never turn my back on you.”

Many Nigerians have continue to lament over economic policies made by the President Tinubu’s led administration.

Recall that the President announced the removal of subsidy on fuel, May 29th 2023.

The prices of commodities have also skyrocket beyond measure, becoming unbearable for the people.