Democracy Day: “I Was Prostrating” – Tinubu Jokes About His Fall At Eagle Square, Calls It ‘Swagger’

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu jokingly referred to his fall in Eagle Square on Wednesday as a “swagger”.

It should be noted that Tinubu approached the motorcade vehicle immediately after arriving at the 2024 Democracy Day location, however he lost his footing as he was ready to enter.

Following the incident, which went viral on social media, some ‘Obidients’ fans made fun of him, while others expressed empathy for him and claimed that anyone may experience something similar.

However, during his speech at the State Banquet Dinner at the Presidential Villa in Abuja to commemorate Democracy Day, the president joked that he had a swagger early this morning, which was shared on social media.

He stated people were confused about whether he was doing ‘Buga’ or ‘babariga,’ and that he did ‘Idobale’ to mark Democracy Day because he is a traditional Yoruba boy.

With a dash of humour, Tinubu said,

“Early this morning, I had a swagger and it’s on the social media. They were confused about whether I was doing Buga or doing babariga, But, It is a day to celebrate democracy while doing “Idobale” for the day.

“I am a traditionally Yoruba boy and I did my ‘Idobale’”

Watch him speak below…