President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has addressed the issue of minimum wage in his national broadcast to mark 2024 democracy day.

Tinubu in his speech on Wednesday, promised that the new minimum wage will soon be sent to the National Assembly for approval.

The President, while reacting to the nationwide strike by Nigeria Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and other affiliated unions, said that his administration do not seek to crack down on workers.

He said: “In this spirit, we have negotiated in good faith and with open arms with organized labour on a new national minimum wage.

“We shall soon send an executive bill to the National Assembly to enshrine what has been agreed upon as part of our law for the next five years or less.

“In the face of labour’s call for a national strike, we did not seek to oppress or crack down on the workers as a dictatorial government would have done. We chose the path of cooperation over conflict.

“No one was arrested or threatened. Instead, the labour leadership was invited to break bread and negotiate toward a good-faith resolution.

“Reasoned discussion and principled compromise are hallmarks of democracy. These themes shall continue to animate my policies and interaction with the constituent parts of our political economy.”