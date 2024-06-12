Democracy Day: “Tinubu Just Rehearsing History, Nothing Has Changed” – Adegboruwa

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has berated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s June 12 Democracy Day speech.

Adegboruwa described Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast as a mere recounting of history without addressing the current issues.

He added that the former Lagos State governor, failed to tackle the pressing problems facing Nigeria’s democracy.

Adegboruwa led this out during an interview session on Channels Television’s Morning Brief, on Wednesday, adding that he is not impressed with his speech.

He said: “I listened to the speech of the president, unfortunately, I am unable to agree that anything has changed.

“I am sorry, I am not impressed in anyway at all by the speech of the President, in the sense that it is just rehearsing history.

“For me, looking at the past one year and indeed, our collective history from the time we started agitating for democracy, things have gotten worse, nothing has changed at all.

“On a day like this, all Nigerians who are being held in custody wrongfully should be released”.