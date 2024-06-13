Democracy Day: What Are We Celebrating When There’s Hunger In Nigeria? – Bode George Queries Tinubu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George has charged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to look into what he described as hardship in his government.

Chief Bode, during an interview with PUNCH on Wednesday, while celebrating Democracy Day, emphasized that excuses will no longer be accepted to justify failure in Tinubu’s administration.

He added that the President must explain the brain behind every policy of his government and let the people feel the actual impact of democracy.

He said: “I told people, I said don’t start firing Bola (President Tinubu) for now because he has just completed one year. He had never served there before. So, give him that one year, that is, May 2023 to May 2024. But it’s over; he cannot pretend now that he doesn’t know the situation on the ground.

“What are we celebrating? There is hunger in the land, and there is anger in the land. Mr. President, from today that he is celebrating democracy day let the people feel the actual impact of democracy. Let us go through the rigours and complete the procedure of normalcy of civilised behaviour.

“Look at Great Britain, the Conservative party has been in power for about 16-18 years, now the people are tired and you see the results of their election. Look at India, 686 million people voted. The total number of voters in Nigeria is not up to 20 million and we can’t manage it.

“We are drowning in the last nine years. From now on, going forward, Bola (President Tinubu) would have no excuse anymore. He must explain every policy that is done.

“We are not playing politics now. We just want to see. I told people to leave him alone (President Tinubu). Last year, he was learning. Now, where do we go? How does he manage the system in a manner to makes life more meaningful for the people?

“I grew up in Lagos Island, I went to my primary school in Lagos Island; there was quality education and discipline. We learnt and this is what has kept us to this level till today. Look at what those schools are doing today. Younger ones are more interested in yahoo yahoo (internet fraud); shortcut to making money and then what do you do with ill-gotten money?”