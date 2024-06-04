Deputy Commissioner Of Police, Guri Collapses, Dies Inside Office In Abuja

Abubakar Muhammad Guri, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of the Police Mobile Force, has reportedly died in his office.

The DCP reportedly slumped and died shortly after entering his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja, on Monday, without showing any signs of ailment.

According to Tribune, late Guri, in his uniform, slumped on his seat and was quickly taken for medical assistance, where he was confirmed dead.

“Some officers rushed him to the hospital and even before reaching there, he had already passed away.

READ ALSO: If NLC Strike Continues Next Week, I’ll Mobilise 90% Abuja Power Bikers To Join Protest – Charly Boy

“We are now arranging for his burial whether here in Abuja or his hometown.

“He is a good man. He might have been fasting when he died. May Allah forgive him and make Jannatul Firdaus his final abode,” the platform’s source stated.

No official statement had been released about the incident at the time of press, as arrangements were still ongoing to update the family.