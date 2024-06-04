Despite Agreement With FG, Labour Says Strike Continues



The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has revealed that the declared indefinite strike which began on Monday, June 3, will go on.

Organised Labour had declared the strike over a new minimum wage and the recent hike in electricity tariff for Band A customers.

On Monday night, the Federal Government and Organised Labour reached an agreement on a new minimum wage that will be “above N60,000,” owing to the fact that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is desirous of it.

The statement from the meeting disclosed that, “The President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria is committed to a National Minimum Wage that is higher than N60,000.

“II. Arising from the above, the Tripartite Committee is to meet everyday for the next one week with a view to arriving at an agreeable National Minimum Wage;

“III. Labour in deference to the high esteem of the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria’s commitment in (ii) above undertakes to convene a meeting of its organs immediately to consider this commitment;

“IV. No worker would be victimized as a result of the industrial action.”

The agreement was signed by representatives of government and union leaders.

However, in a post via X on Tuesday, the NLC said: “Until we hear from our organs at our meeting scheduled for today 4th June, we are still on strike.

“Until we get consent from our NEC meeting, We are still on strike.”

The strike by Labour has affected health services, the power sector, the National Assembly and flight operations at airports m