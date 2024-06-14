DHQ Arrests ‘Several’ Suspects Over Killing Of Abia Soldiers



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), on Thursday, revealed that many suspects have been arrested in connection with the killing of five soldiers in Abia State.

Recall that five soldiers were killed on May 30 by gunmen who were reportedly enforcing the sit-at-home directive of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The soldiers were ambushed at an army post in Obikabia, Obingwa Local Government Area of the State.

At the time, DHQ vowed to respond “fiercely” to the killing of its personnel.

Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, speaking at a press conference in Abuja, said troops launched offensives after the killing to apprehend the masterminds.

According to him, those who were not involved in the attack were released after an investigation.

He added that the suspects who were involved in the attack are helping troops locate the camps of the IPOB and Eastern Security Network (ESN).

“It would be recalled that we lost five soldiers at their checkpoint in Abia State.

“Following the incident, troops conducted offensives, and these offensives were to identify IPOB and their ESN camps, which are scattered across the south-east region.

“As a result of these offences, several people, indeed, in their hundreds, were arrested. In the course of the investigation, all those found not to be party to the attack have been released.

“What we have now are those who actively took part in that attack,”he said.