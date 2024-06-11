DJ Cuppy Announces Plans To Pursue Fourth Academic Degree

Florence Otedola often known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, has stated that she is applying to get another academic degree.

The celebrity DJ, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, said on Instagram on Monday that she “loves learning”.

Cuppy stated that after performing in a show, she decided to pursue another academic degree.

“So, I am at home at the moment. I finished a DJ gig and I started working on an application for something pretty important. And I have decided to go back to school. I already have three degrees but I love learning,” she said.

“The university I am applying to, obviously is very academically and their application is pretty rigorous. And I just felt quite discouraged. I am 31 now. My brain does not work like it needs to. I was looking at the prerequisite readings and I was like how am I going to do this. And I realised I have done it before I can do it again.”

The entertainer also shared a copy of her certificate on social media.

In October 2021, the singer began her master’s degree program in African Studies at Oxford University.

Cuppy finished her thesis, which was compulsory academic study, the following year. She stated that while she did not receive merit or distinction, she to be pleased to have passed the thesis.

Cuppy completed her third degree and second master’s degree (MSc) at the University of Oxford in England last year.

