“Do 1 Million Disciples Protest Against Tinubu Like You Did To Jonathan” – Eedris Abdul Kareem Accuses Pastor Adeboye Of Hypocrisy In New Song

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has taken aim at the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, in his new single ‘Emilokan.’

In a verse, Abdulkareem accused Pastor Adeboye of dishonesty, stating that he campaigned against bad governance under former President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration but now claims “Nigeria has spiritual problems” under Tinubu.

In the music video that went viral on Sunday, he challenged the pastor to hold a one-million-man protest against President Tinubu’s government, as he had done under Jonathan’s reign.

The legendary artist stated that it was high time Pastor Adeboye spoke truth to power.

“Where our daddy, Pastor Adeboye? During Goodlcuk Jonathan[‘s regime], your voice was so loud. You even vowed to stage a one-million-man march. Hunger and hardship under Tinubu government, you say Nigeria get spiritual problems,” he raps.

“Baba, we need your one million disciples to protest against President Tinubu government just the way you protested against President Jonathan. Daddy, abi legs don dey pain your disciples?

“In fact, this na very big hypocrisy. It’s time for you to speak the truth to power because hunger wan kill Nigerians.”

SEE VIDEO: