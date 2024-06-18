‘Does He Want Tinubu Dead?’ — Onanuga Replies Peter Obi For Condemning Proposed Purchase Of Presidential Aircraft

The Presidency has slammed the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, for faulting the plan by the Federal Government to buy a new presidential aircraft.

The House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence had recently called on the Federal Government to buy new aircraft for President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

The Committee’s recommendation was contained in a report released after it investigated the status of the aircraft in the presidential air fleet.

Obi had described the move as insensitive while Nigerians grapple with economic hardship occasioned by the Federal Government’s policies.

He had said, “This demonstrates extreme insensitivity to citizens’ struggles. With rising insecurity, poverty, hunger, and homelessness, this decision highlights the disconnect that is apparent between the government and the people. It is unacceptable as the situation in the country today more than ever demands a more compassionate use of resources, prioritising citizens’ welfare.”

READ ALSO: Reps Committee Recommends Purchase Of New Aircraft For Tinubu, Shettima

Reacting, Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described Obi’s comment as insensitive, wondering if he would rather have the life of the President jeopardised by flying a faulty aircraft.

Onanuga, in a chat with Punch on Monday, said, “Does Peter Obi want the President dead? Is that his wish? Does he want him to continue moving around in a rickety plane and die like the VP of Malawi and Iran President? Let him tell us. This is a basic thing any sane government will do. You can’t toy with your President’s welfare.

“The plane he used now, I learnt, was bought during (former President) Obasanjo’s era. That was over 20 years ago and I learnt it was a very small plane. The plane developed a problem the last time he travelled to Saudi Arabia. The President had to go from there to the UK on a commercial airline. Even those managing them said the aircraft needed to be replaced.

“Why will any right-thinking person still want the President to move around in it? In any way, it is the National Assembly that officially recommended that new ones should be bought. Sometimes, Peter Obi opened his mouth to make unnecessary statements.”