Don Jazzy: BBNaija Star Tolani Baj Alleges Death Threats From Wizkid’s Fans On Podcast

TolaniBaj, a Big Brother Naija reality star, has alleged that she received death threats from Wizkid’s fans after criticising the singer’s shade at Don Jazzy.

It should be noted that during an online spat between Davido and Wizkid on X, formerly known as Twitter, Wizkid referred to MAVIN CEO Don Jazzy as a “influencer.”

Many celebrities, including Tolanibaj, criticised Wizkid for insulting Don Jazzy.

TolaniBaj disclosed that she received numerous death threats following her criticism of Wizkid’s disrespect towards Don Jazzy, on the latest episode of the Bahd And Boujee Podcast, which she co-hosted with Moet Abebe and was shared on X Sunday.

The reality star also noted popular skit maker Nasboi was also a victim of the threat.

While speaking, she said,

“I received a death threat from Wizkid’s fans after we hosted Nasboi on this podcast. He also received death threats as well,

“It’s just a podcast. What’s the death threat for? People have been doing podcasts in America and elsewhere but they don’t get death threats.”