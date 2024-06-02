Don Jazzy Laments Lack Of Support For Female Artists In Nigeria

Don Jazzy, a veteran record producer and music executive, noted that Nigerians are unreceptive to female musicians.

Despite their hard work, Nigerians do not support female artists as much as they support their male counterparts in the music industry, according to the Mavin Records CEO.

A netizen with the X handle @Lahon199x expressed worry over the situation, claiming that Nigerian female artists had a better chance of becoming global A-listers than in Nigeria.

The X user wrote: “Nigerians in general are still not receptive to Female music

“You will see female dominating or at least equal to the men in other countries music industry

“But In Nigeria?..Our female artistes have more chances of being A-list globally than being A-list in Nigeria.”

Reposting his tweet on Saturday, Don Jazzy wrote,

“And it’s so sad. The women put in soooo much work.”

