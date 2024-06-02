Don’t Allow Politicians Divide You — Obi To Nigerians



Peter Obi, the former Anambra State Governor has urged Nigerians not to allow themselves be divided along religious and ethnic lines, by political actors.

He made the appeal after receiving the 2024 Courageous Citizen Award at an event organised in Abuja by the Nigerian-American Coalition for Justice and Democracy on Saturday.

Represented by Valentine Ozigbo, his Party’s governorship aspirant in Anambra State, he emphasised that the massive turnout of voters at the 2023 general elections was proof that the people are tired of the old order and a new Nigeria is possible.

His words: “It was a time Nigerians united and spoke with one voice regardless of tribe, tongue or religion. The 2023 election wasn’t a Christian or Igbo project. It was a Nigerian project. I saw our legends and elder statesmen come together for the first time. I was glad to see people like former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Pa Ayo Adebanjo and others stand their ground.

“I am saying this to correct the impression that the Yorubas hate Igbo people. There is nothing like that. Too numerous people from different ethnicities thronged the pit to show their support. A lot of people made certain sacrifices because we just wanted to say ‘Enough is enough’ in Nigeria. Imagine those who had lost their lives for the cause of a new Nigeria.

“I am happy one of such families is represented here today. These are unsung heroes. And so I want to plead. Don’t you ever allow politicians to divide you by saying ‘This person is not from our tribe or practise our religion.’ Those days are gone. This is why we are also here today because we need to keep encouraging ourselves.”

He furthered that it was high time Nigerians stopped turning themselves into available tools for politicians to use.

“A Greek philosopher once classified people into three categories. He described the first category as the idiots. The idiots are those who are selfish and self-centred. Everything they do is just about them alone at the detriment of others.

“The second category describes tribesmen who only want to mingle with their ethnicities and religions as against chasing a common goal. The third category talks about citizens. These believe in the pursuit of a common goal, live and let live civility and the need for a better society. Which category are you as a Nigerian?” he queried.

Given special recognition were, former president Olusegun Obasanjo; a leader of the Pan Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Pa Ayo Adebajo; Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Rev. Matthew Kukah were given special recognition.

Other recipients were, Bishop David Oyedepo founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide; Veteran singer and activist, Charly Boy; human rights activist, Dele Farotimi; singer, Folarin Falana, popularly known as ‘Falz’ and social activist, Aisha Yesufu.