“Don’t Allow Tribalism Into Your Affairs” – Sultan Of Sokoto Cautions Army

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III has cautioned the Nigerian Army to avoid tribalism or religious division in their operations.

The Chairman of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, emphasized that such negative tendencies could divide the military and the country at large.

The Sultan made this known on Wednesday, during the commissioning of the newly constructed Nigerian Army Armoured Corps headquarters complex and the reunion and pulling out parade of retired senior armoured officers in Bauchi state.

He said: “You are in the military now and many issues are centered around where you come from, who is a Muslim, who is a Christian, who is Hausa, Igbo or Yoruba in the country. We never knew these things many years ago.

“Please, don’t allow this to seep into the army as it would be the one thing that could divide us and the country.”

The monarch also warned citizens against maligning military personnel engaged in various operations to restore peace across the country.

He said: “Nigerians need to help and pray for the military because without security, we cannot even go to sleep, go to work or even to worship centres.”