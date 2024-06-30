Driver Detained For Attempting To Steal Employer’s Vehicle

The Lagos State Police Command has detained a 36-year-old man for allegedly attempting to flee with his boss’ car after dropping her off at the market.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command’s spokesperson, verified this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

Hundeyin stated that the complainant, whose identity was not provided, reported the theft of the car, a Lexus ES 350 with registration number EXY 950 FZ, including her laptop, at the command at around 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

After dropping her off at Tejuosho Market in Yaba, the boss’s car was allegedly driven away by the unidentified driver, according to Hundeyin.

“On getting this report, police detectives trailed the suspect to Shubiri Road, Ojo where he was arrested and the car recovered.

“The suspect will be charged to court on the conclusion of the investigation,” he said.