Drug Trafficking: Abba Kyari Released On Bail After 27 Months In Jail

Suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Abba Kyari, has regained freedom 27 months after he was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Adamu Duza, spokesperson of the FCT command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), said Kyari was released from the Kuje Custodial Centre on Friday.

On February 14, 2022, Kyari was nabbed after the NDLEA declared him wanted over alleged links with an international drug cartel.

Kyari was however arraigned alongside Sunday Ubia, Bawa James, Simon Agirigba, and John Nuhu, who were members of the police Intelligence Response Team (IRT), on March 7, 2022.

Others are Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus Ezenwanne, two suspected drug traffickers who were arrested at Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

Upon arraignment, Kyari and four other defendants pleaded not guilty.

However, Umeibe and Ezenwanne, the sixth and seventh defendants, pleaded guilty and were convicted accordingly.

At the time, the defendants were denied bail twice after they argued that their lives were being threatened by criminals whom Kyari’s team arrested.

Judge Emeka Nwite, on May 22, 2024, granted Kyari a two-week bail to allow him to partake in the burial rites of his mother, Yachilla Kyari, who died on May 5.

The Judge ruled that Kyari should deposit his international passport with the court and report to any NDLEA formation nearest to him, within the period of the bail.

The suspended DCP had also filed another application seeking bail.

The judge then fixed May 31 for the determination of Kyari’s main application for bail in the drug trafficking charge.

At the court session on Friday, granted Kyari’s motion for bail.

The court set his bail at N50 million with stringent conditions, including providing two sureties who own property within the jurisdiction and depositing his international passport and other documents with the court registrar.

Meanwhile Kyari, received a warm welcome from his family members after being released from detention.

Kyari’s family and friends celebrated his release, underscoring their support during his legal battles.

However, his release is conditional and subject to the ongoing developments in his trial​