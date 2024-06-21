Ebonyi Police Detain Four Over Killing Of Varsity Student

The Ebonyi State Police Command has detained four suspects in connection with the alleged kidnapping and killing of Magnus Okeke, a student at Alex-Ekwueme Federal University in the state’s Ikwo Local Government Area.

DSP Joshua Ukandu, the Command’s spokesman, confirmed the arrest Thursday in Abakaliki.

“Yes, we have commenced investigation on the matter and four persons have so far been arrested in connection with the heinous crime.

“The victim’s body has been recovered and taken to the mortuary. Investigation is ongoing to unravel the death. Four suspects have been arrested so far,” he said

The university’s management, in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer, Mr Elom Iyke Ubochi, condemned Okeke’s kidnapping and execution as terrible.

Ubochi stated that Okeke, an extra year student in the Department of Accounting, was kidnapped on June 1, 2024.

“Yes, the security agencies have apprehended some of those alleged to be involved in the abduction and did everything possible to rescue him alive.

“Unfortunately, on Monday, June 17, the decomposing body of Okeke was painfully recovered under the bridge at Ako stream in Nwakpu village, on Ikwo/Abakaliki Road,” he said.

The institution requested anyone with useful knowledge about the investigation to come forward and assist the authorities.