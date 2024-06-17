Ed-el-Kabir: Chief Imam’s Sallah Ram Stolen In Jos

The Chief Imam of the Mista Ali community in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, identified as Imam Abdulkadir, has expressed shock over his stolen sacrificial ram.

It was gathered that the ram was stolen during a heavy downpour in the area on the eve of the Ed-el-Kabir.

Narrating the incident to the public on Sunday, a cleric in the community, Malam Haruna Yaqub, led this out during the sermon, shortly after the two Raka’at prayers, described it as insensitive.

Yaqub urged the people never to engage in either stealing or any act of criminality, emphasizing that everyone will account for their actions in the here and hereafter.

He said: “The Ram of our Chief Imam, which he purposely bought to sacrifice, has stolen in the night.

“We are really shocked by the incident. We were surprised to hear this story. This means that people are not God fearing.

“It is scaring that people have gone to the extent of stealing ram meant for religious activity.

He said: “It is high time people repented and took the path of Allah. It is not too late. People should stop committing bad things and act according to Allah’s commandments.”