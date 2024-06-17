Edo 2024: Philip Shaibu Throws Weight Behind APC’s Candidate, Labels Ighodalo Outsider

Ahead of Edo State 2024 Governorship election, former deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has revealed reasons for supporting All Progressives Congress’s candidate.

Shaibu disclosed that Senator Monday Okpebholo has the characteristics of the homeboy to rule the state.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the former deputy governor made this known on Sunday, during the celebration of Fathers’ Day at the St Paul Catholic Church in Benin City.

Shaibu described Asue Ighodalo, as a product of godfatherism, which, he said, had been eradicated from the political history of Edo State.

He said: “I am a very good learner and learning is what is most important in our lives and we must continue to learn till we die.

“Governor Obaseki says he has the right to support whoever he wants to support but he also forgot that he doesn’t have the right to stop anybody from supporting whoever they wants to support. So, it is my right to also decide who I want to support.

“I will support a homeboy. I came into the contest to be governor of Edo State because I needed governance to return to a homeboy, somebody who understands our plight and somebody who understands what the people are feeling.

“We don’t want an outsider. We have experimented with an outsider and it is not working, so this time, we want a homeboy. We have only two home boys in the major political parties; one is in the Labour Party and one is in the All Progressives Congress.

“I chose to follow the homeboy in the APC. The man they are parading in the PDP is an outsider and we have also agreed that no more godfatherism in Edo. The man the PDP is parading is the godson of Obaseki and there is no way a godson can be governor of Edo State again.”

When asked if he won’t be sanctioned over anti-party, Shaibu said that Governor Godwin Obaseki did it during the last general election.

He said: “No, it is not anti-party because I know that in the last election, the governor was one leg in the Labour Party and one leg in the PDP, so it can’t be anti-party now.”