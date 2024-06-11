Edo APC Chair Threatens To Ask Hoodlums To Stone Governor Obaseki



The Edo State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Jarett Tenebe, has threatened to direct hoodlums to assault the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki.

Tenebe made the threat in a video sighted on X just as the State prepares to conduct its governorship election come September 21, 2024.

Information Nigeria reports that Obaseki had boasted of his Party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), winning the September gubernatorial election.

Obaseki had on Monday during the Teachers for Tech Conference, to commemorate the 2024 Education Week, said: “I’m not worried about the future for you, because you know what to do.”

“Can any other person come and cover your eyes again? So, in this democracy that we are now in, if anybody comes and does not continue where we are going, what will we do?” he asked the cheering crowd.

The State Governor furthered that, “Those who are struggling to come, so they can take us back to where we are coming from-Holy Ghost Fire!”

Meanwhile in the viral video, Tenebe said: “Let me send a clear warning to him, he cannot rig this election, because we are ready for him. He can start saying all of this because he’s planning to do certain things that are not decent.

“I’m Chairman of the Party now and I’m ready for him. He should be careful with the way he talks so that we will not tell people to stone him. It may get to that very soon if he starts opening his mouth to say rubbish.

“I will tell people to stone him and I’m sure when they start stoning him, he will know he doesn’t have the support he is talking about.”

Obaseki had also expressed confidence that the PDP will secure up to 80 percent of the total votes in the governorship poll to ensure the election for its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

“We see the suffering the people are going through, so the campaign will be based on the hope PDP will give our citizens.

“Those fighting PDP have collected money from the other political party and I want you all present here to join me flush them out. Let them stay out since they have collected money,” Obaseki had said.

Tenebe is known to be a supporter of former Deputy Governor Phillip Shaibu, whose impeachment was instituted by Obaseki.